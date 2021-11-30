TxDOT proposes expanding I-20 to 6 lanes in Abilene, Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is proposing an expansion of Interstate 20, from Abilene’s western most city limits to County Road 108 on the Callahan County line.

ACU Senior Andrew Norsworthy drives the I-20 corridor frequently, traveling from work to school or to his home in Frisco.

Norsworthy says he has trouble seeing at night, so he tries to get to his destinations before the sun sets, but that could lead to getting stuck in 5:00 traffic jams.

“On my commute from here to Dallas, I actually had to deal with it.” Norsworthy said. “It cuts my travel time by a lot.”

He said with the heavy congestion, it can get very dangerous as the sun goes down. However, TxDOT’s I-20 expansion proposal should alleviate some of that stress.

Abilene TxDOT’s Public Information Officer Tanya Brown said that the expansion will be to three lanes both ways, and is being designed to create a safer road while creating more mobility along the corridor.

According to TxDOT research, the I-20 corridor sees more than 30,000 vehicles a day and accounts for 30% more crashes when compared to statewide averages.

By creating the third lane, they are aiming to allow travelers to pass easier, as well as improving and updating the entrance and exit ramps in order to meet current state requirements.

TxDOT has scheduled a public virtual meeting for December 7, in which the community can give their input on the design of the new expansion. You can find a link to the meeting and brief facts sheet about the expansion here.

They have also released a public survey that allows you to mark the most congested areas along the I-20 corridor. You can find that survey link here.