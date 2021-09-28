TxDOT pushing to “Stop the streak” of pedestrian deaths in Texas

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In 2020 there were 4,852 crashes involving pedestrians in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Of those, 731 resulted in death, and just last week, Abilene saw three automobile fatalities, two of which were pedestrians.

“It breaks my heart all the time to see people not paying attention to pedestrians. When you see the sign say, ‘Stop,’ it means ‘stop,'” says longtime Abilene resident LaSonya Lagail-Alonzo.

Alonzo says she occasionally goes for walks on Butternut Street in her south Abilene neighborhood, and when she does, she says she’s always aware of what’s going on around her. She takes precautions to keep safe when on and off the road.

“You got to pay attention, because everybody is going too fast, or not fast enough, and they’re always in a hurry to do nothing,” Alonzo says.

In a push to Stop the Streak of Pedestrian deaths in the state, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is launching a pedestrian safety awareness campaign in the month of October.

“Stay alert by staying off of your phone and not being distracted inside the vehicle. Make sure if you’re approaching buses or crosswalks that you are looking for pedestrians,” says Abilene TxDOT Public Information Officer Tanya Brown. “If you know that you are in an area that’s heavily traveled by pedestrians, make sure you’re slowing down and looking out.”