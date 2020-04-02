TxDOT reopens FM 1082 over Lake Ft. Phantom Hill dam

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has reopened FM1082 after closing it on March 4 due to a crack located on the east end of the road.

City officials, along with TxDOT Engineers, implemented a temporary traffic control plan that allowed TxDOT to reopen FM 1082 on Thursday.

TxDOT placed concrete barriers along the edge of the road to keep traffic off the area affected by the crack. Although this is not a permanent fix, this will allow TxDOT and officials with the City of Abilene to work together to make permanent repairs in the near future.

Signage has been placed in the area notifying motorists that lanes have been reduced over the dam.

A yield sign has been placed on both ends of the dam warning drivers to yield to oncoming traffic.

There is a 45mph speed advisory in effect until permanent repairs are made.