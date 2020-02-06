TxDOT to construct replacement bridge over Wilbarger Creek

SAN SABA COUNTY, Texas (News Release) – The Texas Department of Public Transportation’s Brownwood District will begin replacement of the Wilbarger Creek Bridge this spring.

James Construction Group, LLC was recently awarded the contract to construct the new bridge, which will be built just to the east of the current structure to lessen impacts to traffic.

Wilbarger Creek is approximately 0.75 miles south of the intersection of FM 765 West and FM 45, or 9 miles north of Richland Springs. The length of the project is 1.04 miles.

The $5 million project will result in a structure 30 feet taller than the original bridge with the same two-lane capacity.

Crews from the TxDOT maintenance section in San Saba are currently working to clear brush prior to the anticipated start date in late April 2020.

Weather permitting, completion is anticipated in Oct. 2021.