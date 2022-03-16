ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In January, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) approved funding for their project to reconstruct and relocate FM 1082, the road that runs across the Lake Fort Phantom dam. For a number of years now the road has been falling into disrepair. So much so that it has been restricted from two to one car at a time.

“I really don’t like driving on it. Definitely needs to be updated if you ask me,” says Abilene resident Houston Mulanax.

Cracks in the pavement and damage to the guardrail have left the road usable but not in ideal shape. Tanya Brown of Abilene TxDOT says even if they were to repair the road it would need to be widened, which would require widening the dam as well.

“That dam was really never designed to have a road on it. The width is not up to today’s standards,” Brown says.

The cost of replacing that road would outweigh the long-term benefit, according to Brown. Which is why TxDOT has proposed building a new road just north of the dam in hopes of solving two problems at once.

“The city maintains the dam and we maintain the road, so separating those two and moving the road north of where it’s at will allow us, TxDOT, to go in and do any maintenance needed,” says Brown.

The project’s estimated $7 million price tag would be covered by federal, city, and metropolitan planning funds. But before moving ahead to bidding and construction, TxDOT would like to hear from the public.

“The meeting will allow the public to come in and give us feedback, let us know what they think or what they’re proposing that we should do,” says Brown.

Thursday, March 24 at the Lake Fort Phantom Baptist Church, TxDOT will hold a public meeting. Project engineers and TxDOT officials will be available to hear questions as well as show the projects early schematics. T

he meeting can be attended in person or virtually via the TxDOT Abilene website.