BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will tear down and rebuild the bridge at Mud Creek in Brown County. During this time, County Road 146 will be temporarily closed.

The construction is expected to take around five months to be completed and will begin around Monday, December 12. Traffic will be rerouted to County Road 125, then to County Road 134, to County Road 108, to County Road 107 and back to County Road 146.

Visit TxDOT’s Brownwood District website for updates.