TxDOT workers dealing with sun as heat index soars into triple digits

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – A Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) worker’s job is dangerous enough as it is, as they’re often working around speeding vehicles traveling faster than 70 mph.

But with heat indexes tipping past triple digits, TxDOT’s Tanya Brown says the sun adds another element of danger to their 10-hour work day.

“Not only do we go through that risk with traffic on the heavily-traveled roadways, but then we’re throwing heat and the humidity into the mix,” Brown said.

But she said the heat makes the perfect conditions for the material they use to fix the roads. So, the workers just have to deal. Something Brown said they’re pros at.

“They’re long sleeve but they’re breathable material, reflective so people can see them, but it also shades them in the sun,” she said.

Sometimes you can get so caught up in your work, you forget to you’re thirsty.

“We encourage them, we remind them and we supply them with the equipment needed to so they can stay hydrated,” she said.

Something everyone should stay aware of, Brown says. Whether you work inside or out in the elements, don’t wait for mother nature tell you you’re overheating because it could already be too late.