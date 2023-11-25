TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Tye has announced that Mayor Nancy Moore died unexpectedly on Saturday morning.

This announcement was held until the family was ready to release a statement. Moore was a resident of Tye for many years and is remembered as a beloved mayor.

“Her dedication to the community and her remarkable faith and religious attributes were an inspiration to us all,” city officials wrote in a press release.

They shared that the community is deeply shocked and will miss her dearly. They also expressed condolences to the family. Details on services honoring her life will be provided later.

“Today is a tragic day in the history of Tye, and we will mourn Mayor Moore’s passing together as a community,” city officials wrote.