Tye first responders rescue man trapped on a lift surrounded by live power lines

TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – First responders from the City of Tye rescued a man who was trapped on a lift 37 feet in the air surrounded by live power lines. The rescue required a “slight” interruption to the power service.

According to the Tye PD, around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, they received a call about a man trapped 37 feet in the air on a lift at the Old Tye elementary school and he was surrounded by live power lines.

A contractor was taking down an old tower when the lines holding the tower busted.

“The only thing holding the tower up was the man and a single line,” said the Tye PD on a social media post.

“Personnel were deployed to the roof and were able to stabilize the Tower until power could be cut off from the surrounding power lines. Once power was cut off, we were able to get the lift down and safely out of the area.”

Authorities say the manual tether lines were released and the tower fell without damaging the property.

The Tye Volunteer Fire Department, AEP and Taylor Electric assisted with the rescue.