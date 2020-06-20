Tye man arrested for possession of child pornography

TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Tye man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

Raymond Warren Bryant, 59, was arrested Friday night after the Tye Police Department executed an arrest warrant.

The defendant was charged with 3rd Degree Felony Possession of Child Pornography.

Bryant was taken in custody without incident and booked in the Taylor County jail.

His bond is $20,000.00

