TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Several city officials in Tye have tendered their resignations or opted for retirement in recent days, including the mayor and police chief.

In a Facebook post published by Tye Police Chief Jay Strong Wednesday morning, he says he will be retiring effective March 4.

Strong also writes that Assistant Police Chief Eric Becerra will be leaving March 3, and Animal Control Officer Alex Smith will also be leaving on the fourth of March.

This is very hard. Effective 4 March 2022 I will be retiring as the Police Chief of the City of Tye. Also Asst Chief Becerra is leaving 3 March 2022 and Animal Control Officer Alex Smith will be leaving on 4 March 2022. I want to say thank you to the Officers and staff of the Police Department! You are the best and I know y’all were vested in this City and never cease to amaze me in what you do and how you do it. I love y’all and cannot thank you enough for your service. To the Citizens of Tye, thank you for the privilege and honor of serving you and getting to know you. I need to have leadership I trust and their values must line up to what I hold true. To Kenny Dry thank you for always being a stand up guy! I wish you all the very best Chief Strong Text from Chief Jay Strong’s Facebook post

Mayor Bill Murphy also tendered his resignation, which was accepted by the Tye City Council at a specially called meeting for that purpose on Tuesday evening.

The City of Tye issued the following news release Thursday evening regarding the resignations/retirements:

Recently questions have arisen regarding the resignations and retirement of the City of Tye Mayor, Code Enforcement Officer, Assistant Police Officer and Chief of Police. None of these departures were at the request of the City Council, but were either at the sole decision of each person or collectively as a group. The City Council acknowledged each resignation or retirement and wished each person well in their future endeavors. The City does not discuss personnel matters, but the City certainly supports its police department and has increased its sworn staff and provided improved and additional equipment in current and prior budgets. The vacant position of the Mayor will be filled at the May 7, 2022 election where Nancy Moore and Pamela Perkins are vying for the position. Council members Kenny Dry, Place 2 and mayor pro-tem and Bobby Votaw, Place 4 are each unopposed. The positions of police chief, assistant chief and code enforcement will be advertised and filled as soon as possible. If additional law enforcement support is needed prior the positions to being filled, the City will discuss with Sheriff Bishop the possibility of partnering with his office on an interim basis. The City respects the decisions of staff when they believe a change is necessary and offers their thanks and best wishes. News release issued by City of Tye Thursday evening.

No official reason has been given for the sudden resignations and retirements.