Tye PD and US Border Patrol detain undocumented smuggler, he was attempting to bring in 8 undocumented immigrants to the US

TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Tye Police Department and US Border Patrol joined efforts to stop an undocumented smuggler who according to police was trying to smuggle 8 undocumented immigrants.

According to a post by The Tye Police Department, the Tye PD and US Border Patrol detained a vehicle at the corner of North Street and South Access Road on Friday morning around 9:00 a.m.

It was determined that the driver was trying to smuggle 8 undocumented immigrants.

“Tye police assisted US Border Patrol in the investigation and the smuggler will face federal charges,” said The Tye PD on a Facebook post. “Thanks to Merkel PD and the Taylor County Sheriff’s office with their help transporting.”

