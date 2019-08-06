Tye PD arrests Odessa man for stolen car, $200k theft parole violation

TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Odessa man was arrested in Tye Monday night, accused of stealing a car out of Ector County.

According to a post on the Tye Police Department’s (TPD) Facebook page, 34-year-old Jerry Don South was arrested just after 11 p.m. Monday.

A TPD officer stopped a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Ector County, confirmed that it was stolen, and arrested South for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, the post states.

According to the post, officers also discovered that South had a warrant for a parole violation for theft over $200,000.

