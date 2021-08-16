Tye PD describes process for catching human smugglers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Last month more than 200,000 undocumented immigrants crossed the Texas border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Catching human smugglers isn’t just sitting and waiting for a suspicious car to drive by.

“I just look for anyone violating traffic laws,” said Tye PD Assistant Chief Eric Becerra.

Becerra says when he is working Interstate 20, it’s about being aware of the vehicles passing by.

“You look for multiple indicators like driving behaviors, how that person reacts to you whenever they see you, white knuckling whenever they clench their fist like this,” said Becerra.

So, if there is someone speeding or committing a violation, Becerra says the next step is making contact with them.

“Getting their story, seeing where they are coming from,” said Becerra.

Tye PD says they’re able to apprehend human smugglers because of their use of I-20.

“I-20 is mainly the corridor they use from El Paso all the way to Dallas,” said Becerra.

Becerra says Dallas is a hot spot for human smuggling.

“From Dallas they spread out to all sorts of areas, Houston, Georgia,” said Becerra.

While Becerra did not apprehend anyone Monday, Tye PD says they normally apprehend one or two human smugglers a month.