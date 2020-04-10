Tye PD & FD partner to do drive-by parades for kids’ birthdays

TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — In an effort to celebrate childrens’ birthdays in the city of Tye, both the police and fire departments are partnering to conduct parades.

According to the police department, they are hoping to also get Paw Patrol to join them in the parades soon.

“Hey folks, several departments have started parades for kid’s birthdays since they’re not able to have parties due to the pandemic,” the Tye PD said. “Since our kids are in the same boat and stuck at home, the Police Department and the Fire Department have teamed up to do a drive by parade for our kids here in Tye.”

Each child will get a personalized plaque and either a PD or FD patch.

Those who will soon be celebrating birthdays are asked to contact Shawn Hicks or Jay Strong with as much notice as possible.