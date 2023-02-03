BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Just before 6:00 p.m., the Tye Police Department began a felony pursuit for a person wanted by U.S. Marshals.

According to a Facebook post from the Tye Police Department, the pursuit traveled through Tye, Merkel and Abilene with speeds over 110 mph.

No one was injured and law enforcement is still searching for the suspect at this time. Police have not released information regarding the vehicle driven or the name of the suspect at this time.

BigCountryHomepage will update if additional information is released.