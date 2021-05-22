Tye PD looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man on the run

TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Tye Police Department is looking for a man wanted for Aggravated Assault. According to the Police, he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Tommy Lee Soper is wanted for Second Degree Aggravated Assualt with a deadly weapon.

The Tye PD posted on social media that Soper should be considered armed and dangerous. “If you have seen Soper please contact the Tye Police Department at 325-692-2610,” said the Police Department. “Soper should be considered armed and dangerous. Call authorities and do not attempt to apprehend him.”