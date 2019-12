TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Tye Police Department (TPD) is offering a free service to anyone who may have recently purchased meth in the area.

TPD took to social media Thursday night to warn of a new batch of methamphetamine that causes a flesh-eating bacteria, telling those who have recently purchased meth to bring it to the station for a free test.

The Tye Police Department is located at 205 North Street.