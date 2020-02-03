Tye PD remembering fallen Border Patrol agent: “We miss her and she is always in our thoughts. RIP our friend”

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Tye Police Department is celebrating and remembering the life of Border Patrol Agent, Donna Doss.

Donna Doss lost her life when she was struck by a vehicle just west of Abilene, between Tye and Merkel on February 2, 2019.

Doss, 49, served for nearly 16 years for the Border Patrol before she died. She was from Class 569.



The Tye PD posted on their Facebook page, “Missing an amazing lady…today and every day…,” followed by another post saying “Today we celebrate and remember the life of Agent Donna Doss (DD). Agent Doss was killed on I-20 in the line of duty on 2/2/19 in Tye, Texas. She was a great friend, Agent and wife. We miss her and she is always in our thoughts. RIP our friend. Until we meet again.”

