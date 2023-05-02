TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After a brief chase, the Tye Police Department (TPD) arrested an Abilene woman early Tuesday morning in Abilene. She was accused of driving a vehicle stolen out of Monahans, Texas, and had a firearm on her during the pursuit.

Taylor County Jail: Teresa Hardin, 34 (May 2023)

According to a Facebook post from TPD, officers tried to stop Teresa Hardin, 34, of Abilene as she drove through Tye around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The post said the vehicle she was driving was reported stolen, but she knowingly kept driving to get away from the officers.

During TPD’s pursuit of Hardin, it was reported that she had a firearm. Police said she “thankfully, decided not to use it against law enforcement.”

The chase reportedly ended on Portland Street in Abilene. TPD thanked ACU (Abilene Christian University) Police and the Abilene Police Department for standing by and blocking intersections to help Hardin come to a stop. Tye police also thanked Taylor County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance.

TPD arrested Hardin and she is now in the Taylor County Jail on the following charges: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Police in a Vehicle, and Unlawful Carry of a Firearm. Her bonds total $18,500.