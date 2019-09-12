Tye Police Chief receives first responders award from Abilene Kiwanis Club

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Kiwanis Club of Abilene honored one first responder Wednesday at their weekly meeting with the Melvin Martin First Responders Award.

This year the award went to someone outside of Abilene: Tye Police Chief Jay Strong.

The Kiwanis Club said they felt like his commitment to Operation Brown Bag, a way to help feed kids in the area, put him over the top for the award.

“We have found that police today sometimes get a bad reputation, but what he’s done is truly protecting the citizens and children of Tye, Texas,” said Randy Roewe, President Kiwanis Club of Abilene.

“I think the one thing we do in the City of Tye is community policing. I think my guys are the true definition of community policing, they care, they’re vested, you know, they know they go above and beyond for the citizens of Tye, Texas,” Chief Strong said.

The Kiwanis club also donated $2,500 to Operation Brown Bag to help feed the kids of Tye that might not get a meal.