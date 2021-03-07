Tye Police Department busts human smugglers, 17 people detained

TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Tye Police Department busted two different human smuggling loads.

According to the Tye PD, the first load had 9 people plus the smuggler. The second load had six people plus the smuggler.

“To some this is not a big deal. Let me share some insight. These people pay a monetary amount to come into the United States,” said the Tye Police Department in a Facebook post. “Some have criminal records. Others will be forced into Sex trades. They pay for documents that provides them with the identity of a legal citizen.”

The US Border Patrol, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Merkel PD, and Homeland Security assisted in the operation.

