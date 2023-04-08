TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A homicide is under investigation after a shooting was reported at a gentlemen’s club in Tye.

Tye Police Department (TPD) were called out to Jaguars Gentlemen Club just before 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, where officers discovered 26-year-old David Jordan suffering from gunshot wounds.

In a press release, TPD said officers and bystanders attempted to save the man’s life. He was taken to a nearby hospital where Jordan was later pronounced dead.

TPD said updates from this investigation will be shared as they become available.