Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At 1:00 a.m. on July 22, Tye Police initiated a pursuit involving a carjacking suspect.

The pursuit occurred along 1-20 heading west, with speeds reaching 135 mph. Police handed the pursuit over to Nolan County, according to an announcement from the Tye Police Department.

KTAB/KRBC spoke with the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office, but they were unable to provide additional information at this time.

