TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Tye Police Department is searching for a man who stalked the police chief’s home.

Courtesy of the Tye Police Department

54-year-old Leonard Neith showed up at the chief’s home at night to attempt to get Terroristic Threat against a Public Servant charges dropped. This was after he had already stalked the residence for a week, according to a post from the Tye Police Department.

Neith now has a new felony warrant for his arrest, as visiting the police chief’s home could be seen as a means of intimidation to influence the charges being dropped.

If you have seen Neith or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Tye Police Department dispatch at (325) 674-1300.