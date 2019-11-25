TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Firefighters were able to save a neighborhood from a grass fire that was threatening several homes in Tye.
The fire began near the 7000 block of Spinks Road around 11:00 a.m.
First responders were able to contain the flames before several homes were engulfed, however burn marks near the homes indicate there may have been a couple of close calls
Homeowners in the area say they’ve experienced grass fires before and are always thankful for the fire department’s quick response.
Tye Volunteer Fire Department received assistance from the Hawley Volunteer Fire Department and the Abilene Fire Department during this call.
BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.
Latest Posts:
- TRAGIC: Human remains believed to be missing 19-year Aniah Blanchard located
- Walmart releases its Black Friday ad
- Neighborhood saved from grass fire that threatened homes in Tye
- ‘Deformed’ fish with tumors in Florida waters cause concern among anglers
- 104-year-old writer collects 104 kids’ books to donate to school library for her birthday