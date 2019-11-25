Neighborhood saved from grass fire that threatened homes in Tye

TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Firefighters were able to save a neighborhood from a grass fire that was threatening several homes in Tye.

The fire began near the 7000 block of Spinks Road around 11:00 a.m.

First responders were able to contain the flames before several homes were engulfed, however burn marks near the homes indicate there may have been a couple of close calls

Homeowners in the area say they’ve experienced grass fires before and are always thankful for the fire department’s quick response.

Tye Volunteer Fire Department received assistance from the Hawley Volunteer Fire Department and the Abilene Fire Department during this call.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.

Fire Depts protectingA row of homes on 7000 block of Spinks Rd near Tye from a grass fire Posted by KTAB News on Monday, November 25, 2019

Latest Posts: