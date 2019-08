TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Tye man has been arrested for child pornography charges issued from Brown County.

Floyd Teague, 35, was taken into custody for Possession/Promotion of Child Pornography by the Tye Police Department Tuesday.

He was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

No further information on the allegations against Teague is available at this time.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.