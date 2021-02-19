U-Haul to offer 30 days free storage for Abilene residents affected by storm

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Some Abilene residents who have been affected by the winter storm could have a free place to store their stuff for 30 days.

U-Haul says they are offering 30 days of free self storage and U-Box container usage to residents impacted by the winter storm and power outages.

“Folks are facing severe water damage in some instances, and we want to offer every one of our Texas neighbors in need a secure place to store their belongings at no cost for one month,” Matt Merrill, U-Haul Area District Vice President said in a news release. “We have the expertise and infrastructure to help, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

The 30 days free offer applies to U-Box portable storage containers as well.

The free month of storage is available to customers renting new units and is subject to vacancy at each U-Haul facility.

To take advantage of the offer, contact the store by phone (325-698-0830) or visit in person at 826 South Clack Street in Abilene.