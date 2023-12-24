ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In this week’s Big Country Politics Sunday conversation, U.S. Congress District 19 Candidate Chance Ferguson spoke about his run for Congress and his desire for change.

Ferguson was born and raised in Merkel, Texas. He graduated from Friendship ISD in Lubbock and went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps. After completing his military service, he spent more than 20 years as a deputy United States Marshal.

Ferguson has decided to run for Congress because he believes it’s time for a change.

“On a personal level, after serving in the Marine Corps and serving this country as a Deputy US Marshal, honestly, I just couldn’t sit back and watch what is happening to this country any longer. In my opinion, it’s time to hit the reset button, and start all over and get everybody voted out, get new people. And because they can’t work together, they can’t work across party lines; they can’t work within their own party to accomplish the things that we need to get done in this country. And just as a patriot, and you know, as a prior service member, I just could not sit back and watch it anymore,” Ferguson explained.

He added that one person can initiate change, but a group is needed to bring about significant change.

“One thing that I’ve told a lot of people is electing one person to office is not going to make a big difference. We’ve got to start putting knowledgeable candidates in office who have firsthand real-world experience about the problems we face. We’ve got to start putting people in office who know what they’re talking about, and they’ve lived it,” Ferguson said. “As a military veteran, you know, myself, I’ve got two sons to serve in the Marines. I know what the military needs, and I know what the families are needing and their support. As a 20-plus-year law enforcement officer, I have the experience to know what it takes for our law enforcement officers out there. I’m an active shooter instructor; I have dealt with that situation multiple times. I’ve worked on the border with immigration, HSI, and I was on the DEA task force have dealt with all of the problems that are dealing with our country right now. And, like I said, just electing one person is not going to cut it. We need every person to get out and vote. And we need to start making a difference and putting godly people back in our Congress.”

Although Ferguson has served the country and his local community, he is new to the political realm. He clarified that he does not aspire to become a politician, but rather, he wishes to simply represent West Texans.

“I think I bring a fresh breath of air to policy. I have no desire to be a politician. I want to be your representative. I want to be your voice in Washington, DC. And I think that that’s what we’ve gotten away from for so long is we no longer have a voice, you know, personally down here, and I talk to people all the time that have no idea who their representative is. I’ll say, well, your representative is Jody Arrington. They say I’ve never heard of him, never seen him, never talked to him. But during an election year, it seems like you hear more from him. All of a sudden, you’re getting emails, and you’re getting text messages, and he’s showing up at nursing homes and taking some pictures. But other than that, you don’t hear from him. The Abilene area especially needs a representative who’s going to represent both areas and not just the northern side of this district. And so I think by coming in, I can bring a new face to it who wants to be your representative and not a politician. I think that one reason that President Trump was so successful is he was not a politician. And he came in, and he could see what was right for the country and not what was right for his own pocketbook and his bank account.”

While many policies have inspired Ferguson to run, he emphasized a few things he would address, such as income tax.

“Our country has so many issues right now that need to be addressed. You know, I think fiscal responsibility is a key topic; you know, personally and working for the government for nearly 30 years, I’ve seen so much waste and abuse in our federal government. We don’t recognize any agencies for giving money back at the end of the year. So they all spend their fiscal budget. They could turn this money back in, but they don’t. They blow every single dime of it so that they can ensure that they get that much more than next year. It’s a huge waste. And it’s basically fraud,” Ferguson explained. “But it goes all the way down to income tax. One of my positions is to move away from an income tax and move to a federal sales tax. We’ve got 13 million illegal aliens in this country that don’t pay a dime into our tax system unless they’re in Texas and paid our state sales system because it is a sales tax-based system. So illegal aliens, drug runners, even the rich and the wealthy, you know, when we got 17,000 pages of tax reform law that you have to deal with, and there’s loophole after loophole after loophole. You know, Joe Biden’s calling for 85,000 enforcement agents for the IRS. If we move to a federal sales base, we don’t need all that. And it’ll be much like paying your taxes here in the state of Texas; when you purchase something, you just pay your taxes. And I think that it would be everybody contributing their fair share. Social Security, the VA, I mean, there’s so many things that just need to be revamped right now.”

Ferguson stated that he appreciates Governor Greg Abbott’s approach toward illegal immigration.

“I think it’s outstanding. You know, as a Deputy United States Marshal, there are certain things that we could do and we could not do. For instance, you couldn’t just walk up to somebody and ask them to see their immigration papers; you have to have probable cause that they were here illegally and that they committed a crime,” Ferguson said. “But the problem was, is the state and locals had no teeth to, you know, they could do things such as human trafficking side and things like that. But Governor Abbott’s bill has now given our state and local law enforcement the teeth that they need to protect our state. Our government’s not doing it in Washington, DC; they’re letting them come in by the 1,000s. They could be sanctioning Mexico and telling Mexico that Mexico is gonna start helping the problem. They’re not gonna let them cross their entire country and come to our border without any reprimand… Governor Abbott is stepping up and putting people on buses and shipping them to Washington, DC, and places like that. I thought that was amazing. And it kind of made some people open their eyes in other parts of this country.”

West Texas boasts a thriving agricultural landscape, and Ferguson, expressing his support for the industry, emphasized his deep pro-agriculture stance, underscoring his upbringing in a farming community.

“Farming and ranching has been in my family for generations. I grew up in Merkel, Texas, like I said, it’s a very small farming community agricultural community just outside of Abilene. I now live on the farm that my great grandparents bought in 1908, just south of Abilene, and my whole family has been in, not my immediate family, but I have aunts and uncles and cousins and stuff that have ranchers and farmers and you know, I used to break and train horses, and I rodeoed… I mean, there’s plenty of them down here who will most definitely get my support. I’m very pro-agriculture. But what they need to understand is is you can’t give with one hand and then take away with the other and say, ‘Well, look what I’m doing over here.’ It’s got to be on both sides,” Ferguson shared.

He added that representatives need to be able to represent everyone in the district, such as law enforcement, the military, and farmers.

“So, for instance, Mr. Harrington just voted on a bill to microchip livestock. So I say I don’t see how that benefits a farmer and rancher personally; it’s going to cost them more money because now they’re gonna have to pay this fee to microchip livestock. So, it’s a give and take. And so when you’re given with one hand, but then you vote to change the name of Fort Hood, and it cost us millions of dollars, what good did it do over here if I’m giving you this, but I’m taking away from you over here. So it’s all-encompassing. It’s not; I don’t believe you can narrow it down to one topic and say, You’re just good for farmers and ranchers, or you’re just good for agriculture. You’re just good for the military the law enforcement. It’s got to be all-encompassing. And you’ve got to represent everybody in your district.”

When asked why voters should support him, Ferguson replied:

“We continue to elect people to represent us who have no real-world experience in the problems that we’re facing. Myself… I’ve been on the border, I’ve worked hand in hand, I’ve worked with the Mexican officials and the commandant days in the office, I’ve worked with Border Patrol, HSI was on the DEA task force. I’ve worked with local state law enforcement, I’ve worked with the Texas Rangers on major cases, I was in the military and know what the military needs and know what their families need for their support. You know, for instance, we’re number three in the world right now on military. And we only grow by a margin of 3% every year while our enemies are getting stronger and stronger. In the last couple of years, we’ve had a 5.2 reduction in defense spending, you know, that is going the total opposite direction we need to. I’m all for not spending money on the federal government side, but not at the cost of our defense. So, by electing me, you’re going to get someone into office who has real-world experience and knows what he’s talking about when these problems arise. And I’m not just going to go up there and vote the way that people have funded my campaign and have asked me to vote. You know, I’ve raised less than $5,000. I don’t owe anybody anything. When I’m going against an incumbent that’s already raised $1.4 million. You have to ask yourself, whose pocket to see in? I mean, he’s gonna owe somebody for those votes.”