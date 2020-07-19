U.S. Navy teams deployed to South Texas to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott is sending U.S. Navy support teams to the Rio Grande Valley to help combat the spread of COVID-19 in South and Southwest Texas.

Gov. Abbott announced Sunday that the U.S. Department of Defense has deployed five Navy teams to four locations near the border.

A Navy Acute Care Team is providing support at the Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen. Four U.S. Navy Rural Rapid Response Teams will support hospitals in Del Rio, Eagle Pass, and Rio Grande City. The teams are made up of medical and support professionals who can help meet medical needs in hospitals.

“The support from our federal partners is crucial in our work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities throughout Texas,” Gov. Abbott said in a press release.

“I am grateful for this ongoing partnership with the Department of Defense and the U.S. Navy, and the State of Texas will continue to utilize every resource available to protect public health and keep Texans in every community safe.”

Several National Guard troops have already been sent to the the region to provide medical support.

Earlier in the month, the state began offering free “surge testing” in South Texas as the region became a “hot spot” border area for the virus.