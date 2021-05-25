U.S. Rep August Pfluger holds town halls in the Big Country

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – U.S. Rep August Pfluger held a series of town halls in different areas of the Big Country.

U.S. Representative for Texas’s 11th Congressional District August Pfluger stopped by the Clyde chamber of commerce this morning.

He reflected on his time in Washington in the 5 months since taking office, he spent about an hour listening to constituents who shared concerns about issues important to them, which he says is the main goal of this week’s town halls.

“What I’m hearing is border security, the spending you know the threat of raising taxes and so I want to be able to communicate not only what our office is doing but hearing what our constituents think and feel – it’s so important for what I do in Washington,” said U.S Representative Pfluger

Pfluger made another stop for a town hall Monday afternoon in Coleman and is planning to attend to Comanche and Goldthwaite on Tuesday.