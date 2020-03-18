1  of  47
Closings and Delays
U.S. representative Jodey Arrington: “If we can get through this next 2-3 weeks we can manage from here on out, get back to normal”

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – U.S. representative Jodey Arrington, stated in an interview with KRBC that he and his colleagues in the white house including the president are working to provide economic assistance for not only small businesses but also to workers who have to take off amid COVID-19.

He added there is a direct assistance package to individuals in the works based scaled income.

“Everybody needs to be doing their part with respect to hygiene, staying away from crowds, staying home to the extent that they can, self-quarantine if they are sick.”

U.S. representative Jodey Arrington mentions that if President Trump hadn’t taken action with the travel restrictions this would be much worse. “I think he did exactly the right thing by being aggressive.”

“If we can get through this the next 2-3 weeks we can manage this from here on now,” said the U.S. representative.

