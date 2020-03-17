1  of  44
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Anson ISD AOK Driving School Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Clyde CISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hawley ISD Hermleigh ISD Howard Payne University JETS Early Head Start Jim Ned CISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School - Abilene Ranger College Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD St. John's Episcopal Trent ISD TSTC - All Campuses Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Uber, Lyft suspend shared rides to lessen coronavirus impact

News

by: Kate Winkle

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ride share companies Uber and Lyft have both announced they are suspending shared rides in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our goal @Uber is to help flatten the curve of community spread in the cities we serve,” Uber’s Senior Vice President of Global Rides and Platform Operations wrote on Twitter, referring to spreading out the number of infections over time to avoid overwhelming hospitals.

Uber will suspend its pool option in 18 cities — including Austin — in the U.S. and Canada.

Lyft is also pausing its shared rides across all markets.

“The health and safety of the Lyft community is our top priority, and we’re dedicated to doing what we can to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Lyft wrote on its site. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and base our actions on official guidance.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss