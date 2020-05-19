UIL making plans to resume ‘limited’ athletic activities on June 8

A pylon displays a sign for the UIL state football championships in the end zone in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University Interscholastic League is preparing to resume “limited” summer activities on Monday, June 8, according to a social media post from the UIL on Tuesday.

The UIL is working with state officials to allow limited summer strength and condition programs and marching band activities on the early June date. Youth sports practices in Texas are allowed to return to activity on May 31 as part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to re-open the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

The UIL is the main governing body for primary and secondary school activities in Texas, including athletics, music and academic competitions.

On April 17, the UIL canceled all 2020 spring sports championships in an effort to keep Texans safe and reduce the spread of COVID-19 through the state. On that same day, Gov. Abbott announced all Texas public schools would stay closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”

The UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament was suspended on March 12 during competition in San Antonio. The championship tournament was later canceled during the April 17 UIL announcement.

Once the original re-opening plan is finalized, the UIL says details will be released to schools.