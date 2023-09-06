SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Snyder Police Department is searching for information related to two structure fires that seem ‘suspicious.’

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on September 4, a vacant house was fully involved in flames at 511 27th Street. The following day, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and investigators thoroughly investigated the scene but could not exclude arson as a potential cause.

A similar fire that occurred on August 30 in the 1400 block of Avenue M could be related to this incident as well. Officials ask that if anyone has information regarding either of these fires to contact local arson investigators.