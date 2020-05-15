Underwood’s Cafeteria considering opening for dine in customers next week

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Underwood’s restaurant in Brownwood has served its customers since 1946.

Known for its family style catering, Underwood’s has certainly missed the hospitality side of their business, in which they take great pride.

“We’re a place that is set up to serve families, groups of 20 to 40 to 50 people, large tables. We certainly do miss that during this time,” Underwood’s third generation Co-Owner Paul Underwood said.

Underwood’s has established itself as a fixture in the Brownwood community for its hospitality while catering to customers from across the Big Country.

“The willingness of our current customers to understand why we didn’t open at the 25 percent mark, to stay patient with us,” Underwood said.

During these times, Paul and his brother Leo are thankful for the positive response to how they’ve handled health and safety measures as well as business precautions.

“Does it make sense economically to shut down your table space and you’re cranking up your two big air conditioning units?” Underwood says.

Underwood’s has established a takeout service that began in 1975. Customers can go through the drive thru or into the building to pick up their meals. The only difference now is the experience is slightly less hands on.

“We’re fixing their meal for them and then they would exit out through the cafeteria exit as they always would,” he says.

But the Underwoods are hoping to allow customers to come in and eat inside as soon as next week.

“As soon as we get the go-ahead, I think we are going to give it a go at the 50 percent occupancy. We’ll have our hand-sanitizing station there for everybody before they enter and then we’ll just shut down 50 percent of our tables,” Underwood says.

Underwood’s employs over 40 people. They were forced to lay off 10 employees that work in the cafeteria space regularly. Now, there’s a chance those employees will be back to their day jobs once again.

“I’ve been in communication with them and thankfully they’ll be all ready to start hopefully Monday,” he says.

Underwood says that all indications lead toward dining in on Monday following the Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines.

Underwood’s will make the official announcement on their Facebook page.