Unidentified man dead after fiery Callahan Co. crash

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A man was pronounced dead after a fiery crash in Callahan County Monday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash occurred two miles east of Cross Plains on State Highway 36 Monday around 7:25 a.m.

A man who has not been identified was driving a 2008 Acura MDX eastbound on the highway when he crossed into the westbound lane and crashed into a 2008 Ford pickup and then caught fire, DPS says.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt, according to DPS.

The driver of the Ford pickup has been identified as 28-year-old Alexander Isbell, of Coleman. He was taken to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene with “serious injury,” DPS says. He was wearing a seat belt.

According to DPS, the crash remains under investigation.