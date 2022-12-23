AUSTIN (KXAN) — The state of Texas is known (and sometimes mocked) for several of its southern (and often cliché) staples, but these Guinness World Records just prove…

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the record for the…

Largest spur

In February 2017, Leah Caruthers and Abe Caruthers built the largest spur in Lampasas. It measures 10.33 m (33 ft 10.75 in) tall, 6.44 m (21 ft 1.5 in) long and 2.65 m (8 ft 8.52 in) wide.

“Leah and Abe attempted this record to bring more tourism to the town of Lampasas, Texas. It was a major community event when the spur arrived by police escort through town and then erected into its final resting spot; the parking lot of Texas Real Estate Sales,” Guinness said.

Tallest Texas bluebonnet

The tallest Texas bluebonnet was discovered in March 2005 by Margaret Lipscomb and Arthur Bullis Cash in Big Bend National Park. The flower measured 164.5 cm (64.75 in) tall.

Most likes for a game on Facebook

Now, even though this category isn’t Texas-centric, the game that ended up breaking the record holds a special place in the hearts of many Texans.

“Texas HoldEm Poker (Zynga, 2007) holds the record for the game with the most “likes” on its Facebook page,” Guinness said. “As of 30 August 2013, the number of people who had given the game the thumbs up stood at 70,148,003.”

Most family members to graduate from the same university

This July 2022 record brings family tradition to a whole new level.

Guinness said the most family members to graduate from the same university is 44. The records was achieved by members of the Wuensche family, who graduated from Texas Tech University, in Lubbock.

Largest human image of a cowboy hat

In September 2018, Texas Travel Industry Association created the largest human image of a cowboy hat, which consisted of 363 participants.

“In order to get enough participants to break the current record, they ended up sourcing people from nearby hotels, convention centers and restaurants,” Guinness said.

Largest Bowie knife

The largest Bowie knife measures 6.24 m (20 ft 6 in) long. It was achieved by the Bowie Chamber of Commerce, in Bowie, Texas in April 2016. Guinness said the knife was created to highlight the name of the town.

Largest parade of Harley Davidson motorcycles

The largest parade of Harley Davidson motorcycles is 3,497, according to Guinness. The records was achieved by Adam Sandoval in Paris, Texas, in October 2019.

“Harley-Davidson motorcycles from more than 35 states were present for the attempt, along with participants from Canada,” Guinness said.

Largest beard and mustache competition

The largest beard and mustache championship consisted of 738 participants. The event was held in Austin, Texas, in September 2017. The record was achieved by the World Beard and Moustache Championships 2017, hosted by Austin Facial Hair Club.

The year is coming to a close, and for a select few Texans, it was certainly a year of triumph. According to Guinness World Records, more than 40 records were broken in the state in 2022 alone, with the categories ranging from the tallest living dog to the longest barbeque marathon for a team.

2022 records