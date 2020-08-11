United Express Service to take off at Abilene Regional Airport; two daily flights beginning Oct. 21

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – The Abilene Regional Airport announced Tuesday afternoon that United Express flights, operated by SkyWest Airlines, will begin this fall.

The new service will provide daily flights from Abilene Regional Airport (ABI) to Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

“United’s new service is the culmination of ABI staff’s years of building relationships and telling Abilene’s story. We’re excited to offer our passengers another airline choice to meet the demand we know exists here,” said City of Abilene Director of Transportation Services Don Green.

Reservations for flights between ABI and IAH are now available at United.com for travel beginning October 21. The flight schedule in ABI is as follows*:

Frequency Departure Airport

Departing Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Daily ABI 7:00 a.m. IAH 8:25 a.m. Daily IAH 2:35 p.m. ABI 3:55 p.m. Daily ABI 5:00 p.m. IAH 6:20 p.m. Daily IAH 8:00 p.m. ABI 9:31 p.m. *The schedule varies and may be subject to change

New destinations and air service to Abilene have been a top priority for the Airport and Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA). Adding air transportation routes will enhance the attractiveness of Abilene to prospective businesses, and make flying to and from ABI even more convenient.

“We are looking forward to the start of our new United Express flights in Abilene and know our passengers can fly with confidence thanks to the additional measures being taken on every flight,” said Greg Atkin, SkyWest’s managing director of market development. “From enhanced cleaning, mandatory face coverings, and customer self-assessments with check-in, we remain committed to the health and safety of all onboard our aircraft.”

Recent studies revealed Houston as a top destination for both business and leisure passengers to and from ABI, and new service is possible in part to Abilene Regional Airport receiving a $1 million grant from United States Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. The grant, along with City and DCOA matching funds, will be used to provide a market revenue guarantee to SkyWest Airlines.

Through United’s global network, travelers will have access to approximately 506 daily departures to 116 domestic and 59 international destinations.

Organized in the 1930’s, the Abilene Regional Airport serves Texas and the world as your one stop to anywhere. It is the home to American Airlines’ 5 daily flights to Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport and now United Airlines’ 2 daily flights to Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport along with Abilene Aero, Eagle Aviation Services, Inc., Texas State Technical College, and Fed Ex shipping. Earn rewards when you fly through ABI VIP program and find more information at iflyabi.com. Follow ABI for updates on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.