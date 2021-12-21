United Methodists to join in plan for Boy Scouts bankruptcy

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2020, file photo, a statue stands outside the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. Congregations affiliated with the United Methodist Church have agreed to contribute $30 million to a fund for victims who say they were molested as youngsters in the Boy Scouts of America, an attorney said Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Congregations affiliated with the United Methodist Church have agreed to contribute $30 million to a fund for victims who say they were molested as youngsters in the Boy Scouts of America.

A committee representing United Methodist churches that sponsored Scouting activities also agreed to help raise another $100 million for the fund.

Jessica Lauria is an attorney for the BSA. She told a federal bankruptcy judge in Delaware about the planned agreement during a court hearing Tuesday.

The proposed fund is expected to grow to more than $2.6 billion after insurance companies and churches made settlement agreements.

More than 82,000 abuse claims have been filed in the case.

Victims who say they were abused must vote on a settlement by Dec. 28.

