United Rescue Alliance teams with Abilene church to provide warmth for residents without power

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Many Abilene residents have been affected by this winter storm in one way or another, but one woman has found made the best of her situation through the help of the community and warming stations at Beltway Park Baptist Church.

Every room at Beltway Park Baptist Church was filled with cots and blankets for people like Mrs. Helen “Kay” Preston.

“I called and they said yes they’ll be glad to come get me, rescue me, and they’d be taking me to Beltway Baptist Church,” Preston says.

The “they” she’s referring to are Angel Poorman and the United Rescue Alliance (URA), who has partnered with both the north and south Beltway Park Baptist Church locations to open their doors to the community.

“Right now, without having water or electricity, we want these warming systems because we don’t want anyone to be in a compromised situation,” Poorman, founder-president of URA says. “So we’re at least looking at the next 72 hours and then we’ll reassess.”

An Abilene resident for 20 years, Preston found herself being among those sitting at home alone with no heat or water.

After making one phone call, the URA made their way through the storm to bring her to shelter.

“I was nervous, I couldn’t even think,” Preston says. “But I thought, ‘Well, I’ve just got to do this.”

Preston says the nervousness quickly faded, with kids playing and watching movies with their families.

“I am so thankful to be here, I have found beautiful Christian friends here,” Preston says. “It’s warm, we have electricity, I found sisters in Christ, it’s beautiful.”

Preston says she’s found a home she is sharing with others like her who were looking for shelter from the cold.