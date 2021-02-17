United Supermarkets in Abilene try to keep essentials in stock amid February freeze frenzy

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As the mid-February freeze maintains its strong grip on Abilene and the Big Country, United Supermarkets is trying to keep essentials like water, milk, and eggs on shelves. Alongside those efforts, some staff have found time to ensure local warming centers have what they need to keep temporary guests comfortable during this brutal cold snap.

United Supermarket Store Director Tim Farrar says with help from distribution centers in Lubbock, Abilene stores have kept a fair supply of bottled water in stock – a scalding hot commodity in a city in which water has been out for most of the week due in part to mass electric-grid failure.

“Of course the water, anything to help keep you warm like fire, fire logs anything of that nature is in short supply,” said Farrar. “We’re working to keep everything on the shelves.”

Farrar says at least five truckloads of water had been received by United’s Abilene stores this week, equating to about 20 thousand pounds of water.

He says that’s enough to help ensure customers, local warming centers, and hospitals had access to the scarce resource at least for the short term. Farrar spoke highly of a staff member who ensured the warming centers had access to even more than just water.

“At the South 14th store, [we] had some cots donated, sent down from Lubbock we were able to send to warming shelters,” said Farrar.

Locals strolling the aisles of the United on Judge Ely Boulevard Wednesday afternoon said they greatly appreciated the effort of the supermarket to keep staples in stock.

Mother and son Terrell and Sabrina Ford were in search of meat, bread and a southern staple required rain or shine, sun or snow.

“If I can get some Bisquick I’ll be a happy camper,” said Sabrina. “I can make some biscuits.”

Farrar says the store will remain open unless lack of power interferes with operations. United, in partnership with Mrs. Baird’s, is also providing sandwich ingredients and water to warming centers this week – as well as feeding the Abilene Police Department through this Friday.