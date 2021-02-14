United Supermarkets adjusting store hours due to inclement weather

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – United supermarkets will be adjusting store hours due to inclement weather.

According to a press release, on Sunday, February 14, and Monday, February 15, The United Family of stores will close grocery store operations at 9 p.m., local time, except 24-hour locations.

All United Supermarkets, Amigos, Albertsons Market, and Market Street stores in Texas and New Mexico will close at 9 p.m.

All 24-hour stores will remain open to serve guests with grocery and pharmacy needs.



The stores will open at normally scheduled times on Monday, February 15.



Fuel centers will also close store operations at 9 p.m., while fuel pumps remain open

around the clock.

Additionally, H-E-B has announced it will adjust its store hours due to the icy and cold conditions throughout Texas

H-E-B West Texas store hours

Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.