United Supermarkets presents check to March of Dimes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The United Supermarkets family presented a check to the March of Dimes Wednesday morning.

Since 2001, the United family and its guests have raised more than $1.3 million to support their mission.

March of Dimes works in communities to reduce the rising rates of preterm births, maternal mortality, and morbidity.

“Both our hospitals have NICU’s that the children are able to go to if they’re born premature with different problems. Two of my children have been in the NICU, both for different lung conditions and they were both able to be taken care of and are looking at a full happy life,” says Jamie Conway Jr.

The funds being presented will go directly to help mothers and babies in the communities in which they were raised.