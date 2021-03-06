United Supermarkets to continue requiring masks in stores past March 10

LUBBOCK, Texas — A United Family spokesperson said Friday that it reversed its decision to stop requiring masks in stores past March 10 and would instead continue to mandate masks for all team members, vendors and guests.

Previously, the position was that only employees would continue to be required to wear masks and that the company would reevaluate its COVID-19 practices in mid-April.

“Although the Texas mandate will be lifted effective March 10, 2021, our front line team members have not had full access to the vaccine,” a statement said. “Subsequently, our stores and facilities in Texas will continue to require masks for team members, vendors and guests, regardless of the mask mandate being lifted.”

Read the full statement below:

The health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors is most important. Since the beginning of the pandemic, our United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos stores have consistently followed the CDC’s guidance on masks for team members, vendors and guests. While we know that mask requirements have been controversial and polarizing across some of our operating areas, we also know that masks in combination with social distancing and proper cleaning and sanitization can work to prevent the spread of the virus.

Although the Texas mandate will be lifted effective March 10, 2021, our front line team members have not had full access to the vaccine. Subsequently, our stores and facilities in Texas will continue to require masks for team members, vendors and guests, regardless of the mask mandate being lifted. We will continue to look to the CDC’s recommendations to determine our safety practices and look forward to the vaccine being readily available, not only to our frontline teams, but to the general population in the coming months.