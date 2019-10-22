United Way donates $20k to Salvation Army for kitchen repairs

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — After giving so much to those in need, the Abilene Salvation Army was on the receiving end on Tuesday.

The United Way awarded the Salvation Army a $20,000 check to help make repairs to their kitchen.

For nearly two months the Salvation Army has been relying on their food truck to prepare hot meals due to broken appliances.

“We just thank the community, like I said, the Salvation Army could not run without the support of the community, and this is a huge gift for us from the United Way, who has just seen that were in need and came to us,” Salvation Army’s Rachel McKain says.

The one-time grant will provide the necessary improvements to help continue Salvation Army’s mission of providing for Abilene.