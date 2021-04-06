United Way of Abilene announces more than $4M raised for nonprofits in 2020

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The United Way of Abilene held its annual luncheon Tuesday to recognize charitable people and businesses in 2020.

The organization raised more than $4 million last year for the Alliance for Women and Children, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Big Country CASA, and other Abilene nonprofits.

The funds were especially needed due to the pandemic and February freeze.

Mike Dunnahoo, owner of Star Dodge in Abilene was presented with the Volunteer Service Award for his contributions to the community.

Dr. Cathy Ashby, president and CEO of United Way Abilene, says the honor is the highest award they give.

Dunnahoo has served on several boards in the Abilene community and has also been a past executive board member for United Way.