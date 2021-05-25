United Way of Abilene donates more than $19k to settle lunch debts in 6 school districts

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The United Way of Abilene donated more than $19,000 Tuesday to help settle student lunch balances in six school districts.

The donation helps 925 families settle any school lunch debts before the summer break.



Leaders at the United Way say they felt that with the extensive job losses due to COVID-19 and the cost of home repairs from the winter storm, this is a good way to take care of any families that may be struggling before the summer break.

School districts that received help include Abilene, Wylie, Trent, Merkel, Jim Ned, and Baird.

The official news release from United Way reads as follows: