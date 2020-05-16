United Way of Abilene hosting ‘Honk Your Horn Parade’ for tornado anniversary

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The United Way of Abilene will be hosting a parade through some of the neighborhoods impacted by the May 2019 tornado.

May 18, 2019, is a day that will live in history for Abilene. An EF-2 tornado struck the city.

Abilene residents stepped up in full force, helping their neighbors recover from the tornado. More than $150,000 was raised, thanks to a partnership between the United Way of Abilene and the Community Foundation of Abilene.

The United Way of Abilene is now hosting a Honk Your Horn Parade set to begin on May 18 at 1:30 p.m. at the Pioneer Drive Baptist Church to celebrate the recovery of the neighborhoods affected.

The following is the parade route:

Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, 701 S. Pioneer Drive

Turn west on South Seventh Street

Turn north on South Danville Drive

Turn east on South Sixth Street

Turn north on South San Jose Drive

Turn east on Don Juan Street

Turn north on South Leggett Drive

Turn east on South First Street

Turn south on Clyde Street

Turn east on South Second Street

3125 S. Second St.

Everyone in the community is invited to join United Way, Boots On The Ground Ministry, and the Community Foundation of Abilene to celebrate the restoration in these neighborhoods.