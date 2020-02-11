United Way of Abilene: More than $2m raised for area nonprofits in 2019

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — More than $2 million were raised last year for area nonprofits.

The United Way of Abilene announced that number during its annual luncheon Tuesday.

Officials also recapped the work done to help our neighbors in need after the May 18 tornado.

This was also the first year for the Winter Lightfest, which brought in $150,000.

At the end of Tuesday’s lunch, councilman and business owner Jack Rentz was named Volunteer of the Year.

